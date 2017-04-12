After violence, Florida sheriff seeks new way to manage protests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Jacksonville’s sheriff is looking at new ways for his department to handle violence at protests after six people were arrested at a park during a protest of U.S. military action in Syria.
The Florida Times-Union reports that the protests on Friday escalated into a confrontation between a counter-protester holding a Donald Trump flag and anti-war demonstrators.
Police say officers were struck as they tried to break up the melee. Video showed an officer punching a protester who police say resisted arrest. No one was seriously hurt.
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams says the violence reflects a new dynamic that is prompting him to look at how protests are managed.
The ACLU of Florida says it is concerned about the arrests and is investigating.
