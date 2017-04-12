8 On Your Side’s Jennifer Leigh’s exclusive one-on-one with Jimmy Fallon

(WFLA) – While The Tonight Show host was in central Florida last week launching his new ride, “Race Through New York,” at Universal Studios Orlando, Jimmy Fallon sat down with 8 On Your Side’s Jen Leigh to talk about how crazy cool his life has become.

Jen uncovers how his late-night talk show actually became a theme park ride. She also gets the scoop on Jimmy making history this weekend, as the host of the first ever Saturday Night Live, that is actually LIVE in all time zones, from coast-to-coast at the same time this Saturday. Plus, Jimmy explains why he has such a fondness for Jen Leigh’s co-anchor, Keith Cate!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs Weeknights at 11:35 p.m. after News Channel 8 at 11 p.m.

Saturday Night Live Coast To Coast debuts Saturday at 11:30 p.m Eastern, 10:30 p.m. Central, 9:30 p.m. Mountain and 8:30 p.m. Pacific times, with host Jimmy Fallon and musical guest Harry Styles.

