1 dead after Pasco County house fire

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County fire officials say a man is dead after a house fire on Newgent Road in San Antonio.

Crews were called to the scene early Wednesday morning, and found heavy fire in a single-family home.

Two people outside the home told responding firefighters one more person was inside. Crews found a 67-year-old man in a back bedroom. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No one else was injured.

The home was destroyed.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES