1 dead after Pasco County house fire

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County fire officials say a man is dead after a house fire on Newgent Road in San Antonio.
Crews were called to the scene early Wednesday morning, and found heavy fire in a single-family home.
Two people outside the home told responding firefighters one more person was inside. Crews found a 67-year-old man in a back bedroom. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
No one else was injured.
The home was destroyed.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 10 injured in Sarasota Co. school bus crash
- More than 100 acres on fire in Pasco County, crews nervously watching situation
- Disney in Orlando looking to fill more than 1,000 jobs
- Firefighters find boy, 5, dead inside burned St. Pete home
- VIDEO: Passenger is dragged off overbooked United flight
- Baby giraffe facts: What to expect after April’s baby is born