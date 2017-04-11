Workers hired to clean up St. Pete Grand Prix debris claim they haven’t been paid

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The roar of race cars at St. Pete’s Firestone Grand Prix faded a month ago, but more than a dozen workers hired to clean up the mess left by thousands of fans claim they’re still waiting to get paid.

“We worked very, very, hard,” said Rickie Ellis. “We even have some homeless people out here at the park that are in need of money, need a place to state and in need of food, and yet that’s been ignored by the people who owe us money.”

Ellis worked for a vendor hired by race organizers called Clean MD and said he helped recruit 13 other workers who spent three days during the races and five days afterward removing all of the debris left behind.

“We did our job. We worked very hard. We worked 14 hours a day,” Ellis said.

The workers said a woman named Dottie Flynn gave them simple contracts spelling out Clean MD’s obligations to pay them. That paperwork promises amounts ranging from a few hundred dollars to $1,250 for various workers, payable by April 5 and promises $10 additional for every day after that they are not paid, “but no less than $100.” It goes on to say “this documentation gives you support for civil suit BUT THAT WILL NOT BE NECESSARY (sic).”

Altogether, the workers say Flynn owes them just over $5,000.

The workers now insist Flynn has stopped responding to their calls.

“Everybody’s calling her. She ain’t answering her phone, she’s sending us to her voice mail, she’s not responding to texts,“said Jackie Shelby, who worked for days along with her sister Tiffany. “It’s crazy.”

A Grand Prix spokesman said race organizers’ payment to Clean MD hasn’t come due, but added that it’s disappointing to learn that Clean MD workers haven’t yet been paid a month after the race. Some of those workers insist that’s created a real hardship.

“It means a lot,” said Mathew Richardson. “I already have a child on the way. I already have a son. I need to put food in my house. I need to get clothes. It really means a lot to me right now.”

Flynn did not answer repeated calls from 8 on Your Side, but the Grand Prix spokesman said he heard she is in New Jersey, helping out her business partner who is ill.

We did some digging and discovered there is not a company called Clean MD registered in Florida, although there is a company by that name in Buffalo, New York.

That may complicate matters for the Grand Prix, since it signed a contract with Flynn’s “company” for clean up services. St. Petersburg has a wage theft ordinance that may apply in this case.

Ironically, workers said it is Flynn who is threatening legal action against them.

“She’s threatening us with harassment. She’s going to have us arrested, because we’re trying to collect our money,” Ellis said.

Meanwhile, 14 workers who helped keep the sparkle in the Grand Prix are still waiting to cross the finish line with their paychecks after many hours of hard work.

“We did what we were supposed to do and kept it looking good,” said Jay Dello. “We’re discouraged over the situation.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES