Wildfires have Pasco residents on edge

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Lucy Espinosa knew something wasn’t right Monday evening when she heard the sound of helicopters above her home.

“The first thing we saw was the helicopters, a lot of helicopters. I told my husband, something is going on,” said Espinosa.

Near her Pasco County subdivision, two fires quickly spread through dry vegetation and Pasco officials suggested a voluntary evacuation of her neighborhood.

“Well, we was really nervous. We thought about those people in California, that’s what we thought about, God forbid, but we was really, really, really scared. We left the house,” said Espinosa.

A few blocks away, Carolyn Sanchez also worried.

“This is the closest I’ve every been to anything like that and I hope it never gets any closer,” said Sanchez.

Tuesday, Florida Division of Forestry Firefighters and Pasco Firefighters worked to improve fire lines around two separate fires in the county.

The fires, in remote woods, are burning near State Route 52 and Hays Road.

The Silver Palms fire is about 25 acres. That fire is 25 percent contained and about 200-300 yards away from the nearest homes.

John DeWolfe with the Division of Forestry says getting to the fires on the ground has not been easy, “The terrain out there is extremely difficult to access with equipment. There is a lot of swampy fuels.”

DeWolfe says he believes there is enough equipment and personnel in place to contain the current fires.

“We’ve got enough resources on scene that we are pretty confident that if the fire comes up towards the subdivisions, we’ll keep it in check whether it’s close to the homes or whether we can get off in the woods and stop it before it gets to the homes,” said DeWolfe.

However, dry conditions and low humidity are making conditions ripe for wildfires across the state.

“We have received less rain than normal. We are dry and it is hot. These are ripe conditions for wildfire,” said Judy Tear with the Florida Division of Forestry.

Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in Florida due to the current number of ongoing wildfires and the possibility of more.

