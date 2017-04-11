‘That was my son’s bus,’ Sarasota mother describes moments of terror during crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – For Tammie Baker, it was a moment of intensity that made her hands shake and her heart race. She had to remind herself to breathe. Once she did, her knees were weak. She felt like she was having a panic attack.

Her son could have died.

This Sarasota mom is still in shock over the close call her family experienced Tuesday in Sarasota, when a school bus, filled with twelve special needs children was involved in a horrific accident. A car slammed into the bus, carrying students from Oak Park School, causing it to careen off the road and crash head-on into a light pole.

The students on board were terrified. Many of them can’t even speak.

Baker’s son, Matt, who was diagnosed with autism when he was two-years-old, was supposed to be on that bus.

If it had been five minutes earlier, he would have been.

Baker was sitting in traffic on her way home from a quick trip to the grocery store. She saw the traffic, heard the piercing sirens and watched as first responders raced to the scene.

Moments later, she realized it was Matt’s bus.

“I had a panic attack. The bus was on the way to pick up my son. My heart was beating so fast,” she told News Channel 8 in an exclusive interview Tuesday night.

“If Matt had been on that bus, he wouldn’t have been able to tell first responders if he was hurt or not, or even where it hurt. He is mostly nonverbal. It broke my heart to think about what could’ve happened and what did happen to all of the other children on board that bus.”

Coming up on News Channel 8 at 11 p.m., this mom shares her son’s story of survival, where five minutes made all the difference. A split second could have changed his life. She talks about this intense close call and shares with us her a message to other parents.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES