Tampa Bay area sexual assault survivor shares story, encourages others to seek help

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Staggering statistics have the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay in action. Statistics show one in four women and one in six men are victims of sexual assault.

April is sexual assault awareness month and one survivor shared her story with News Channel 8. She hopes to inspire others to get help.

Twenty-year-old Melissa Nichols recalls the pain of the darkest night of her life.

“I would say your body is always yours,” she said. “But when something like that happens to you, it’s something you want to run away from.”

Less than a year ago, the young woman was sexually assaulted by someone she knew. Someone she trusted.

“If I want to tell young women anything is that he’s not your friend, you don’t need to protect him,” she said.

Nichols didn’t know what to do at first, but after she told someone what happened, that quickly changed.

“Your body matters. The things that have happened to you matter and your life matters and not less than his,” Nichols said.

Her message to other survivors: Silence doesn’t fix anything.

“No matter how many people don’t believe you there will be a solid group of people that believe you and protect you that want you to have a happy and successful and loving life,” she said.

After getting help and beginning to heal, Nichols says she lives a fulfilled life and wants others to know, it’s possible for them too.

“There is nothing that makes you broken enough that you don’t deserve love, that you don’t deserve help,” Nichols said.

The Crisis Center is hosting events all month to raise awareness. If you or someone you know needs help, dial 2-1-1 and someone will be available to help.

