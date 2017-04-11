Sarasota PD searching for hit-and-run driver who critically injured pedestrian

WFLA Web Staff Published:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police are asking for help identifying the driver in a hit and run crash that left a man in critical condition.

Investigators with the Sarasota Police Department say the crash happened at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at the intersection of North Pineapple Avenue and 1st Street.

The victim, a male in his late 20’s, was in the road at the intersection of North Pineapple Ave. and 1st St. when he was struck by a white Chevy Silverado.

It’s unknown at this time why the victim was in the road.  The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Investigators say the Chevy Silverado left the scene without offering assistance to the victim.

The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert and is currently in critical condition.

Officers are searching for a white Chevy Silverado with possible left front quarter panel damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Jason Frank 941-364-7370.

