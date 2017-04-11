Pasco Sheriff’s Office release images of persons of interest in Zephyrhills gun store burglary

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has released images of three people they say are persons of interests in a gun story burglary on Sunday.
Suspects drove a vehicle through the front of Sunshine State Armory on Gall Boulevard and stole weapons on Sunday.
Deputies are assisting Zephyrhills police in searching for Terrance Moore Jr., Thomas Walter Day III and Lasputa Markhet Singletary Jr.
If you have any information on their whereabouts or the crime please call the Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit a tip online.
