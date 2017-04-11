More than 100 acres on fire in Pasco County, crews nervously watching sitaution

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 100 acres have burned in Pasco County as fire crews continue to closely monitor two active wildfires.

The fires, in remote woods, are burning near State Route 52 and Hays Road.

The Silver Palms fire is about 25 acres. That fire is 25 percent contained and about 200-300 yards away from the nearest homes.

“We had been home all day kind of watching what was going on,” resident Elizabeth Durham said. “We heard helicopters go over. Pulling water from pond. This is getting serious.”

No evacuations have been ordered in Pasco County, but emergency management officials are ready to help people from their homes if needed, county leaders said.

The Campground fire is around 75 acres and 75 percent contained, fire officials said.

Crews are having trouble getting equipment to the fire. Florida Forest Service Incident Commander John DeWolfe said more bulldozers will be brought to the scene Tuesday.

Officials will watch things closely between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., a time when wildfires tend to take off.

Dry and humid conditions are causing fires to erupt statewide.

In five counties north of Tampa, 17 active wildfires are keeping crews busy, a Forest Service spokeswoman said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES