More than 100 acres on fire in Pasco County, crews nervously watching sitaution

Ryan Hughes By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 100 acres have burned in Pasco County as fire crews continue to closely monitor two active wildfires.

The fires, in remote woods, are burning near State Route 52 and Hays Road.

The Silver Palms fire is about 25 acres. That fire is 25 percent contained and about 200-300 yards away from the nearest homes.

“We had been home all day kind of watching what was going on,” resident Elizabeth Durham said. “We heard helicopters go over. Pulling water from pond. This is getting serious.”

No evacuations have been ordered in Pasco County, but emergency management officials are ready to help people from their homes if needed, county leaders said.

The Campground fire is around 75 acres and 75 percent contained, fire officials said.

Crews are having trouble getting equipment to the fire. Florida Forest Service Incident Commander John DeWolfe said more bulldozers will be brought to the scene Tuesday.

Officials will watch things closely between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., a time when wildfires tend to take off.

Dry and humid conditions are causing fires to erupt statewide.

In five counties north of Tampa, 17 active wildfires are keeping crews busy, a Forest Service spokeswoman said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s