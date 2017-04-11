Manatee County 8 year-old gets ultimate Masters Tournament souvenir

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – You can feel Owen Lockaby’s excitement when he talks about it. It’s one thing to witness a hole-in-one at the Masters Tournament, but to take that ball home with you? It was a dream come true for 8-year-old Owen from Manatee County.

“It was just so amazing. It’s really hard to put it in words,” he said.

He and his family have attended many Masters tournaments. This was his dad, Jay’s, 31st in a row. Owen has been going since he was born.

This year, Owen nabbed the ultimate souvenir from star golfer Matt Kuchar. Kuchar was on the 16th hole. Owen and his dad were down in the front row.

When Kuchar hit the ball and it landed on the green, the crowd knew there was a pretty good chance it was going in.

“We were all cheering, and then it went in, and it was a hole-in-one,” said Owen.

When Kuchar got to the ball, he picked it up out of the hole, took out a marker and signed it. Owen was standing on the front row in a hat and bright orange shirt.

“I knew at that point how it was going to go, and then he started walking and I looked at Owen and I was like ‘Oh my gosh. He’s gonna give him the ball’,” said Jay.

That’s exactly what happened.

“When he handed me the ball, and I saw that he had signed it, I was just so excited,” said Owen.

Owen plans to put the ball in a glass case, as a reminder of the best Masters Tournament he’s ever attended.

