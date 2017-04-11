Man plunges into freezing water to save dog that fell through ice

CANADA (NBC) – A man in Canada didn’t hesitate to plunge into freezing cold water to save his dog after it broke through thin ice at a park.

The dramatic rescue was caught on camera.

By coincidence, a news crew was at the park in Saint Albert, Alberta on Saturday for a story on ice safety as the ordeal unfolded.

As the camera rolled, Duncan McIver jumped into the icy pond to save his dog, Cosmo, who had plunged through thin ice.

In the video, you can see the ice breaking under McIver’s weight as his dog struggles to keep its head above the frigid water.

McIver soon gets to the animal and they find relief on a strip of concrete as a reporter calls 911 for help.

Attempting to get ashore, McIver and Cosmo plunge through the ice again before reaching dry land.

