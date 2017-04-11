Man in custody after fleeing, swimming away from Pasco County deputies

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Eagle 8 HD flew over of the aftermath of a chase near the scene of Pasco County brush fires Tuesday afternoon.

A man was seen swimming away from Pasco County deputies and being taken into custody when he reached the other end of the shore.

The man involved in the chase ran from an ATV and jumped into a lake.

A spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office said the man was wanted on fleeing and alluding charges.

It is unknown if the man had anything to do with the brush fires. His name has not yet been released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES