Man in custody after fleeing, swimming away from Pasco County deputies

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Eagle 8 HD flew over of the aftermath of a chase near the scene of Pasco County brush fires Tuesday afternoon.

A man was seen swimming away from Pasco County deputies and being taken into custody when he reached the other end of the shore.

The man involved in the chase ran from an ATV and jumped into a lake.

A spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office said the man was wanted on fleeing and alluding charges.

It is unknown if the man had anything to do with the brush fires.  His name has not yet been released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s