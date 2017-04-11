Is your debt a dating deal breaker? 20% of Millennials say yes. Our dating coach Lisa Daily is here with more on Millennial love and how your finances are impacting your love life.

1. Was debt the biggest dating dealbreaker for millennials?

Debt was #2 20.9% and Workaholic tendencies were #1 21.4%

2. Like everything in love, too much debt is in the eye of the beholder.

· 36% of respondents said no amount of debt would prevent them from committing to a life partner

· Almost 25% can live with up to $100K in debt

· 17% would freak out about $10 -50K in debt

· 55% said they would NOT dump someone over debt. 39% said maybe, 20% said yes

3. Are Millennials more likely to be up front about debt at the beginning of the relationship?

Almost 58% say they wouldn’t tell their partner about their debt until they are sharing household expenses.

4.Millennials feel overwhelming pressure to marry, more than any other group. 177%, and there is a strong correlation between money and marriage success.

Money is the #1 thing married couples fight over, and a Utah State Universty study found that couples who argued about finances 1X per week were 30% more likely to get divorced than couples who disagreed about money 1-2X/ month

5 Are Millennials willing to forego relationships if they can’t find someone debt free?

According to Match study

57% lonely

30% want relationship this year

57% use dating apps.