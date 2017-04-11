16 injured in Sarasota Co. school bus crash

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office photo

SARASOTA  COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) –  16 people were injured on Tuesday morning when a school bus was involved in a crash in Sarasota County.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Proctor Road and Gantt Road.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said that around 9:15 a.m., a red Infiniti turned in front of a school bus, causing the accident.

12 special needs students were on the bus, which was on its way to Oak Park School located at 7285 Proctor Rd. in Sarasota.

16 people were injured, including seven children, the school bus driver and a school bus attendant. The injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The impact of the crash knocked power lines onto the road. Power is out at two nearby schools, Ashton Elementary and Sarasota Middle School.

A traffic light was knocked onto the top of the school bus.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No other details have been released.

A traffic light could be seen on top of the school bus after the crash.

