Hollywood Darlings

Pop’s new original comedy series turns the camera on real-life friends who are bonded by a sisterhood only they can share as former child stars who grew up in the ’90s limelight: Jodie Sweetin (Full House, Fuller House), Christine Lakin (Step By Step) and Beverley Mitchell (7th Heaven). In this improvised comedy, the three actresses play exaggerated versions of themselves in their current Hollywood lives. With the support of one another, this girl squad can take on anything when it comes to parenting, marriage, friendship and revived careers in Hollywood.

Hollywood Darlings premieres Wednesday, April 12, 8/7c, followed by Return of the Mac–only on Pop.

