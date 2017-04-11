Hernando County issues immediate burn ban

By Published: Updated:
In this Saturday, April 8, 2017 photo, aircraft from the U.S. Forestry Service and the Florida Forestry Service work to contain a massive wildfire in Hernando Beach, Fla. Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday, April 11 declared a State of Emergency for Florida in response to the wildfires actively burning across the state. (Luis Santana /Tampa Bay Times via AP)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials in Hernando County issued an outdoor burn ban on Tuesday.

The ban is a response to the elevated fire danger in the region, and comes the same day Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in Florida due to wildfires.

Starting now, people in Hernando County should not have campfires, bonfires or any other open burning. They should also refrain from burning trash or discharging fireworks.

The ban is in effect now, and will remain in effect until May 23. County officials will re-assess the ban every seven days, and could lift it early if conditions improve.

Earlier this week, a wildfire in the Weeki Wachee preserve in Hernando County burned more than 1,100 acres.

A burn ban is also in effect in Polk County.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s