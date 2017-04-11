Hernando County issues immediate burn ban

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials in Hernando County issued an outdoor burn ban on Tuesday.

The ban is a response to the elevated fire danger in the region, and comes the same day Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in Florida due to wildfires.

Starting now, people in Hernando County should not have campfires, bonfires or any other open burning. They should also refrain from burning trash or discharging fireworks.

The ban is in effect now, and will remain in effect until May 23. County officials will re-assess the ban every seven days, and could lift it early if conditions improve.

Earlier this week, a wildfire in the Weeki Wachee preserve in Hernando County burned more than 1,100 acres.

A burn ban is also in effect in Polk County.

