Headlines: Sarasota Co. bus crash; State of emergency in Fla.; Scorpion found in spinach

16 injured in Sarasota Co. school bus crash

Gov. Scott declares state of emergency due to wildfires

More than 100 acres on fire in Pasco County, crews nervously watching situation

Disney in Orlando looking to fill more than 1,000 jobs

2 shark bites reported hours apart in Brevard Co.

Crash and grab burglars make off with guns, ammo in Zephyrhills

Couple finds live scorpion in bag of spinach

Man plunges into freezing water to save dog that fell through ice

Buccaneers 2017 preseason schedule released

 

