Gov. Scott declares state of emergency due to wildfires

FLORIDA (WFLA) – Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in Florida on Tuesday in response to wildfires that have broken out across the state.

Hotter and drier conditions than normal are expected in the coming months, creating high potential for increased wildfires to continue this year.

The governor’s office says wildfires have already burned 250 percent more acreage during the first three months of 2017 than during the same time period last year.

More than 100 active wildfires are currently burning at least 20,000 acres across Florida.

