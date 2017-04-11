Gov. Scott declares state of emergency due to wildfires

FLORIDA (WFLA) – Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in Florida on Tuesday in response to wildfires that have broken out across the state.
Hotter and drier conditions than normal are expected in the coming months, creating high potential for increased wildfires to continue this year.
The governor’s office says wildfires have already burned 250 percent more acreage during the first three months of 2017 than during the same time period last year.
More than 100 active wildfires are currently burning at least 20,000 acres across Florida.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 2 adults, 1 child killed when man quickly opened fire on wife at elementary school
- VIDEO: Passenger is dragged off overbooked United flight
- Crash and grab burglars make off with guns, ammo in Zephyrhills
- Brush fires continue to burn in Pasco County
- Palm Beach Co. considers special tax for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago visits
- Baby giraffe facts: What to expect after April’s baby is born