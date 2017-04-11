Florida governor plans workshops to address opioid abuse

File photo- Heroin (Provided by the Lakeville, MN police department)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Rick Scott is directing three state organizations to hold workshops statewide to find ways to combat the state’s rising opioid usage cases.

The state’s Department of Children and Families, Department of Health and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will hold workshops in Palm Beach, Duval, Manatee and Orange counties. The schedule is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was recently appointed to President Donald Trump’s Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission, also announced on Tuesday a deal with drug companies to provide Narcan and Naloxone at a discounted rate to treat overdose victims.

The Florida Legislature is currently considering bills that would add Fentanyl and other synthetic drugs to the state’s drug trafficking statute, along with creating a certification program for sober homes.

