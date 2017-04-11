Firefighters find boy, 5, dead inside burned St. Pete home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters made a sad discovery while battling a house fire in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. Inside the home, firefighters found the body of a young boy.

Emergency dispatchers received the call around 11:38 a.m.

Multiple fire engines responded to a home at 2701 6th St. S.

Firefighters put out the fire quickly, then discovered the body of a 5-year-old boy inside.

A City of St. Petersburg spokesperson said the boy was identified as Hassan Van, age 5.

No other details have been released.

