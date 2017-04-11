Family of 5 year-old St. Pete fire victim remember his life

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – More than seven hours after fire gutted a family home on South 6th Street, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue crews were still dousing it and nearby trees with fire-retardant foam.

Dispatchers got the call before noon. A mother, father and their four-year-old daughter made it out safe.

Then they discovered their son, five-year-old Hassan Vann was still inside.

“They try their best to get back in, but the flames just would not allow them to get back inside that house to rescue him,” said Rick Shaw, from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The young victim’s cousin got the sad news from her coach at school.

“I just broke down in tears [because] it was just so sad, and he’s in heaven now looking down at us, saying ‘they care about me,’” said Naveah Lovett.

Naveah said Hassan was a shy boy, who she had to convince to come outside and play.

“It’s so sad [because] he’s five and he’s young and like, no one expected him to pass away like that, that’s very sad,” she said.

The young boy’s family consoled one another, with neighbors joining in for support.

“I”m gonna miss that little boy,” said Deloise Hubbard.

Hubbard thought of Hassan as her own grandson and would watch him as he returned home from playing with her own grand kids, to make sure he was safe.

“I thought he was an angel, he was so sweet…that little boy was so so sweet. He always be right there waiting on me. Now he won’t be waiting on me no more,” she said.

Friends set up a small memorial for Hassan with balloons, a teddy bear, and flowers.

