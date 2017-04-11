Eastbound lanes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard closed due to accident

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A serious accident has closed the eastbound lanes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa.
The eastbound lanes are closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Rigga Blvd in Tampa.
There is no word on severity of injuries or how long the road will be closed.
Stay with WFLA.com as more details become available on this developing story.
