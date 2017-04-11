Distraction burglars targeting Tampa Bay area eldery

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two recent, similar cases of distraction burglaries in North Lakeland.

According to PCSO, sometime during the afternoon, an unknown man knocked on the front door, and told each homeowner he needed to clean up part of their yard in order to work in her neighbor’s property.

While the unknown man was distracting the homeowner, another person snuck inside the house and stole cash, jewelry, and other personal belongings. Both victims were home alone and unaware of their stolen property until after the suspect was gone.

Alda Phillips is one of the victims. “You feel so vulnerable,” she told News Channel 8.

The scammer knocked on her door last week in the afternoon.

“He asked me if my husband could come out and I said ‘no, my husband is deceased.’ He said ‘well can you come out?’ And I said ‘okay.’ That told him there was no one else in the house,” Phillips said.

The smooth-talking scammer weaved a tale about a neighbor installing a satellite dish.

“He said that the guy that owned the property behind me wanted the trees trimmed, and he wanted to put in a net.” Phillips said the man talked her into going out back. “We went out back and he’s looking at the fence, and all the shrubbery and trees and telling me what he’s going to do, and then he would stop a minute and talk to someone on his cell phone, but he was speaking another language, so I couldn’t understand what he was saying.”

The suspect distracted Phillips while another snuck into her North Lakeland home and stole nearly all of her jewelry.

“My original wedding rings that my husband bought me. I had a mothers ring, with my children’s birthstones, that was all gone,” Phillips said. “It’s horrible. I mean you work long and hard for the things you have. You try to be honest and you work hard and then somebody just takes it.”

The scam is all too familiar to investigators.

“It is almost the perfect crime, because the one that actually committed the burglary inside the house is never seen by the homeowner.” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the scammers are targeting seniors who let their guard down.

Judd said this case is personal to him, because he knows the second victim.

“Her deceased husband was my first patrol sergeant. I’m hopping up-and-down mad about that. So, we’re going to have a special seat for him in the jail,” he said.

Here are some tips to protect yourself and your families: