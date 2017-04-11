Deputies search for suspects who stole cash and medication from New Port Richey business

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Pasco County are searching for suspects they say broke into a business and stole cash and medication.
Deputies say the suspects used a steel back door to get into a business on State Road 54 in New Port Richey, then used a crowbar to get into the drywall of a neighboring business.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects then used a hammer and crowbar to get into a safe, and took a large amount of cash as well as a large number of prescription medications.
If you have any information about the crime, or who the suspects are, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 1-800-706-2488.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- 16 injured in Sarasota Co. school bus crash
- Disney in Orlando looking to fill more than 1,000 jobs
- Scott declares state of emergency due to wildfires
- VIDEO: Passenger is dragged off overbooked United flight
- Crash and grab burglars make off with guns, ammo in Zephyrhills
- Baby giraffe facts: What to expect after April’s baby is born