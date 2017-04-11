Deputies search for suspects who stole cash and medication from New Port Richey business

Published:

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Pasco County are searching for suspects they say broke into a business and stole cash and medication.

Deputies say the suspects used a steel back door to get into a business on State Road 54 in New Port Richey, then used a crowbar to get into the drywall of a neighboring business.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects then used a hammer and crowbar to get into a safe, and took a large amount of cash as well as a large number of prescription medications.

If you have any information about the crime, or who the suspects are, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 1-800-706-2488.

