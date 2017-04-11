Deaths of Riverview father, son, classified as murder-suicide case

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities now say two people whose bodies were found in a Riverview home on Monday died from single gunshot wounds to the head.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has classified the deaths as a murder-suicide.

Detectives have not released the names of the deceased, but do say they were father and son.

Deputies were called to a home on Pond Ridge Drive at 4:45 a.m. on Monday and found the bodies inside.

The sheriff’s office originally classified the deaths as suspicious.

No other details have been released.

