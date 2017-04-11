Couple finds live scorpion in bag of spinach

MARYLAND (WFLA) – A couple living in Maryland says they recently found a live scorpion inside a bag of prepackaged spinach purchased at a Giant grocery store.

The couple bought the bag on Friday night. On Monday, Sri Sindhusha Boddapati said she opened the bag to make lunch and found the scorpion.

She captured the creature in a water bottle, then sent video of it to her husband, Shanmukha Pranay Rajeev Jerripothula.

“I saw something in the bag crawling, and I thought it was a cricket in the beginning,” she said. “And then I noticed when it was in the bottle, it’s a scorpion.”

Her husband took the bottle to the store to show them. The company did not recall the spinach, but the store did pull the product from its shelves.

This comes just days after Walmart stores across the southeast removed Organic Marketside Spring Mix salad from shelves because two Floridians found a dead bat in their salad.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES