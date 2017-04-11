Case of measles confirmed at Discovery Academy of Lake Alfred

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. (WFLA) – A case of measles was confirmed in a staff member who works at the Discovery Academy of Lake Alfred.

The Florida Department of Health in Polk Co. sent a letter home with students on Tuesday.

Measles can be spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing and is highly contagious.

According to the Department of Health, the symptoms of measles include a blotchy rash, fever, cough, running nose, red, watery eyes, fatigue and white spots with bluish-white centers around the mouth.

The department is asking parents whose children have only received one vaccination to receive a second dose within 72 hours. Those who have not received the vaccine are encouraged.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Florida Department of Health in Polk at 863-519-8300.

