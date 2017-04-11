Buccaneers unveil $150 million renovations to Raymond James stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Having to wait a little more than four months for the first home preseason game hasn’t stopped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from being busy in the off-season.

“First off, the field and some free agent acquisitions and some more weapons, and the full schedule coming out in the coming weeks. We have sixteen days before the draft,” said Bucs Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford, wearing a construction hat with the team logo.

Monday, the NFL released the teams the Bucs will take on, and dates for the 2017 preseason. Tuesday in the middle of a construction zone at Raymond James Stadium, the team announced the next phase in what they are calling “Gameday Re-imagined.”

“Three years ago, concessions. We brought you concessions. Last year scoreboard, video and ribbon boards and a sound system, and today we are officially announcing the third phase of over $150-million renovation project to Raymond James Stadium,” Ford said.

Some of the enhancements include:

Over 60,000 square feet of total lounge space in the West Stadium Club.

178 new 4K video monitors in the West Stadium Club

Ten thousand square-foot retail team shop that will sell exclusive merchandise that can only be bought at the stadium. The shop will be open to the public Tuesdays-Sundays

18,700 square-foot home locker room, which will be more than three times bigger than the Bucs current locker room

“The number one goal is to enhance the game day experience for our fans, the best fans in the NFL. This venue in the West Club is going to be unmatched in sports. This project, when it finishes, and just the game day experience is going to be second to none,” Ford said.

Ford promised all the renovations will be done just in time for the 2017 season.

“We have 136 days before our first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns and we have a lot of work to do,” Ford said.

