Aisha Tyler is an actor, comedian, director, author and activist. She just directed her first movie, “Axis” She is currently co-host of the hit CBS daytime talk show the talk. Aisha joined in season two, for which the show was nominated for three emmy awards. The talk is the fastest growing show in daytime television and launched its fourth season to record ratings, garnering five emmy nominations and three wins. It was recently renewed for a fifth season.

Aisha also voices superspy lana kane on f/x’s edgy hit comedy archer, which recently won back to back television critics’ choice awards for best animated show. critics consistently hail it as one of the best animated shows on television. archer is a comedy juggernaut for f/x — its fifth season debuted January 2014, and it was recently renewed for a sixth and seventh seasons.

In the summer of 2013 aisha joined the CW reboot of the improv classic whose line is it anyway, taking over for drew carey. wayne brady, colin mochrie and ryan stiles are all back, joined by a rotating ‘fourth chair’ of killer improvisational performers.