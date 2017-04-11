2 shark bites reported hours apart in Brevard Co.

Melbourne Beach, WESH image

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people swimming off the coast of Florida were bitten by sharks on Monday.

Both were swimming in the area of South Melbourne Beach in Brevard County.

A 21-year-old woman was bitten on the hand first. She refused medical treatment.

Hours later, a 10-year-old girl was bitten on her leg. The girl was airlifted to the hospital to get her 6-inch wound treated.

Both are expected to be okay.

The beaches were temporarily closed after both incidents.

