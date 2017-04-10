You Paid For It: Clearwater at crossroads with $4.5 million proposed city land purchase

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Ten days from now, the Clearwater City Council will vote whether or not to spend $4.5 million dollars on a land purchase that essentially marks the first building block of its ambitious Imagine Clearwater plan to redevelop the city’s downtown waterfront.

If only it were that easy. The purchase of a parcel owned by the Clearwater Aquarium located just south of City Hall is wrought with controversy and conflict because the Church of Scientology wants that same land and is reportedly willing to pay $15 million for it – that’s more than three times the city’s offer.

The Aquarium insists it is committed to giving the city first dibs on the purchase, but that sale may come with strings attached given Scientology’s eagerness to close the deal first.

Imagine Clearwater – a strategic plan by consultants commissioned by the city – envisions a $50 million or more makeover of the downtown waterfront district to revitalize it and spur new commercial growth and housing.

Clearwater’s downtown business district has existed – quite literally – in the shadow of Scientology’s World Headquarters for years. Imagine Clearwater is a renewed effort to redefine that identity to attract visitors who are not already in Clearwater because of their affiliation with Scientology.

At the same time, Scientology’s leader David Miscavige has been privately lobbying the Mayor and City Council with his own grand vision for a downtown facelift with church investments and he promises to revitalize much of the same area.

After decades of languishing in the shadow of sparkling Clearwater Beach where new hotels are growing like mushrooms these days, the impending land purchase decision is a good problem to have – yet a thorny one.

In tonight’s You Paid For It report at 5:30, we’ll take a closer look at the issue at hand, and delve into the crystal ball of downtown Clearwater’s future that is now in the hands of the City Council and your money.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES