WFLA named ‘Station of the Year’ by Florida Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 was named large market “Station of the Year” by the Florida Associated Press.

WFLA received the award on Saturday when the Florida Associated Press revealed the winners of its 2017 awards.

38 television stations entered 536 entries in the competition. WFLA was honored with numerous awards.

WFLA placed 1st in the following categories for large market television stations:

Station of the Year: WFLA News Team

Election Coverage: “Your Vote Counts,” WFLA News Team

Weather Reporting: “Killer Tornado Outbreak,” WFLA News Team

Website/Digital: WFLA Digital Team

Continuing Coverage: “Crater Contamination,” Steve Andrews and Gordon Dempsey

Series/Franchise Reporting: “You Paid For It,” Mark Douglas and Michael Egger

WFLA was runner-up in the following categories:

Breaking News: “Killer Tornadoes,” WFLA News Team

Investigative: “A Trust Violated,” Steve Andrews and Gordon Dempsey

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES