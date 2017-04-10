Volusia deputy shoots armed man, authorities say

DELTONA, Fla. (WESH) — Deputies in Volusia County say they were forced to shoot a man at his home in Deltona early Monday.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at a home on Champlain Drive.

Deputies said the man shot ignored commands to drop a gun. He was flown to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators said the man tried to drown his wife in a swimming pool before the shooting.

The man’s wife is also being treated at a hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and the deputy involved has been placed on leave.

