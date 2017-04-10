VIDEO: Astronauts return home from space

KAZAKHSTAN (WFLA) – Three astronauts from Expedition 50 are back home on Earth after leaving the International Space Station early Monday morning.
NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, and Cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko, launched last October and spent 173 days in space.
The three undocked their spacecraft from the ISS just before 4 a.m., then landed in Kazakhstan at 7:20 a.m.
NASA says together, the crew members contributed to hundreds of experiments on the space station.
