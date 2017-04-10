Tree falls on home in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother and her three children had a rude awakening Monday morning when a tree fell onto their St. Petersburg home.

The woman says she and her family heard a horrifying crash around 1:30 a.m. at their house on Melrose Avenue South.

She initially thought it was a car that plowed into their home, but saw that it was a tree that fell through their kitchen roof. She tells us the tree was very old and rotten.

No one was hurt, but there is minor damage to the kitchen.

The family is staying with a friend because electricity in the house is out.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES