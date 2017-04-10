Sweet peas recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

(WFLA) – You might want to check your freezer to see if you have sweet peas that have been recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The sweet peas were sold at Florida Aldi stores.

The FDA announced that Lakeside Foods, Inc. of Manitowoc, WI is voluntarily recalling 1,920 packages of 16-ounce Season’s Choice Brand Frozen Peas because the vegetables have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The sweet peas were packed for Aldi and were sold at Aldi stores in Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Florida.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The sweet peas were distributed in poly bags under the following label codes:

Season’s Choice Sweet Peas, Net Weight 16 oz (1 LB) 454 g UPC code 041498164294

DC17038 PLAB6176 BEST BY 08 2018

DC27038 PLAB6176 BEST BY 08 2018

DC27038 BNAF7286 BEST BY 08 2018

DC37038 BNAF7286 BEST BY 08 2018

DC47038 PLAC6216 BEST BY 08 2018

DC57038 PLAC6216 BEST BY 08 2018

No other Lakeside Foods or Aldi products are affected by this voluntary recall.

All of the suspected packages have been removed from store shelves. The company has not received any complaints in relation to this product and is not aware of any illnesses associated with the product.

The recall was a result of product being tested at retail by the State of Florida which had tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The company has ceased distribution of the product.

Consumers who have purchased this specific lot code should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Consumer with questions may contact the company at 1-800-466-3834, Monday-Friday 8 AM – 3PM.

