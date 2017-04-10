Simple Passover Recipes

Quinoa crust pizza
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup uncooked quinoa
- 1/4 cup water, plus more for soaking quinoa
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt cooking spray
Instructions:
- Place the quinoa in a small bowl and cover it with water. Let the quinoa soak overnight or for at least 8 hours. Drain and thoroughly rinse the quinoa (this will prevent any bitterness in the crust). Place the quinoa, 1/4 cup water, baking powder, and salt in the bowl of a food processor. Process until a smooth batter is formed, about 2 minutes, scraping down the sides of the food processor as necessary.
- Line an 8 or 9-inch round cake pan with parchment paper (it may help to spray the pan with cooking spray first, so that the parchment sticks), and then spray the parchment paper with cooking spray. Pour the batter into the pan and smooth with a rubber spatula.
- Bake the crust for 15 minutes at 425°F. Remove the parchment paper from under the crust.
- Flip the crust over and return to the oven for 5-10 more minutes, or until golden and the edges are crispy.
- Remove from the oven and add sauce, cheese, and toppings of your choice. Return to the oven and bake for another 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.
Chocolate Bark:
Ingredients:
Good quality semisweet dark chocolate (65% dark or more)
Nuts, dried fruit, or other add-ins
Instructions:
- Line tray with wax paper
- Using a double boiler or your microwave, melt chocolate until smooth. (If using microwave, temper in increments of 30 seconds at 50% power)
- Stir in add ins to melted chocolate
- Spread mixture onto tray and freeze for about 10-15 minutes or until solid.
- Break up into pieces with your hands.
Almond Butter Muffins
Ingredients
2 cups almond flour (almond meal)
2 tsp baking powder
1 cup almond milk, unsweetened
3/4 cup almond butter
1/4 cup dark chocolate chips (optional)
1 fruit such as 1 small mashed banana (optional) or 4 chopped dates (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, place the “dry ingredient” of almond flour and baking powder, mix to combine. In a separate bowl, stir together the “wet ingredients” of almond butter and almond milk. While whisking, slowly pour the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until combined. Fold in the “optional” ingredients.
- In a lined-muffin tray, put about 2 heaping tablespoons of the batter inside each paper muffin. Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes.