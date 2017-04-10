Search crews find body of missing Florida kayaker

By Published:
File photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – The body of a missing kayaker has been found near the Sanibel Causeway in southwest Florida.

Authorities say the body of 29-year-old Justin R. Furman was found by search crews on Sunday.

Furman was reported missing Saturday morning. Friends told investigators that Furman was camping at Punta Rassa with them on Friday night when he decided to kayak and fish along the beach.

Local news outlets report that Furman didn’t have a life jacket, cell phone or emergency equipment in the kayak. The kayak was found empty on Saturday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s