Search crews find body of missing Florida kayaker

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – The body of a missing kayaker has been found near the Sanibel Causeway in southwest Florida.

Authorities say the body of 29-year-old Justin R. Furman was found by search crews on Sunday.

Furman was reported missing Saturday morning. Friends told investigators that Furman was camping at Punta Rassa with them on Friday night when he decided to kayak and fish along the beach.

Local news outlets report that Furman didn’t have a life jacket, cell phone or emergency equipment in the kayak. The kayak was found empty on Saturday.

