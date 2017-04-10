Protecting Color Treated Hair

We all want hair that looks healthy, shiny and full of body. And if it’s color treated – keeping it that way can seem like an extra challenge. So we’ve got Devon Katzev here – CEO of Mane n’ Tail – to share a brand new way to care for your color treated hair. (www.manentail.com)
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.