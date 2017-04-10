Police investigate after officer throws woman to ground

By Published:
Recropped-This is a Friday, April 7, 2017, booking photograph of 22-year-old Michaella Surat supplied by the Fort Collins, Colo., Police Department. Surat, a junior at Colorado State University, has been charged on suspicion of third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer. A video spreading on social media shows a Fort Collins Police Department officer throwing Surat face-first onto a sidewalk after a scuffle. (Fort Collins, Colo., Police Department via AP)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Fort Collins police have launched an investigation after a video showed an officer throwing a woman face-first to the sidewalk after a scuffle in this university town.

Police earlier told the Coloradoan newspaper that officers were responding to a fight between two men near a bar when Colorado State University student Michaella Surat struck the officer after police detained her boyfriend. Police spokeswoman Kate Kimble said the officer used “standard arrest control” to control her.

A booking photo of Surat released by police did not show any visible injuries to her face.

She was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer and released on bond. She could not be located for comment.

In a statement Sunday evening, police Chief John Hutto said the video shared on social media does not have the “context or content of the full event.” He said the incident was captured by police body cameras but he said he would not release that footage until after the investigation is complete.

“I am committed to preserving a process that ensures a fair and impartial outcome. I am equally committed to preserving the rights of both Ms. Surat and the involved officers,” he said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s