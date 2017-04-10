Pineda takes perfect game into 7th; Yanks beat Rays 8-1

NEW YORK (AP) – Michael Pineda retired his first 20 batters before Evan Longoria lined a double down the left-field line, and he wound up pitching two-hit ball over 7 2/3 innings Monday in the New York Yankees’ home opener, an 8-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Pineda (1-1) dominated like the pitcher the Yankees have always hoped he would become. He struck out 11, walked none and threw 67 of 93 pitches for strikes. Tampa Bay’s Logan Morrison homered with one out in the eighth, a ball that hit off the top of the wall in right-center and deflected off a fan before bouncing back onto the field. A video review was needed to determine it was a home run.

Alex Cobb (1-1) allowed five runs in 7 1/3 innings.

