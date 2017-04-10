Pasco deputies investigate truck fire connected to stolen guns

By Published:

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are investigating a gun burglary in Zephyrhills.

Deputies and Zephyrhills police were called to 6th Avenue and Armstrong Street for a truck on fire.

The truck matched the description of a vehicle that had smashed through the Sunshine State Armory on Gall Boulevard during a burglary. Guns were stolen during the incident.

Fire crews responding to the scene backed away and let the truck burn due to ammunition exploding continuously.

The fire melted the VIN plate of the truck, but investigators used the license plate to determine the truck had been stolen from Pinellas County last week.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s