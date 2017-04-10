Pasco deputies investigate truck fire connected to stolen guns

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are investigating a gun burglary in Zephyrhills.

Deputies and Zephyrhills police were called to 6th Avenue and Armstrong Street for a truck on fire.

The truck matched the description of a vehicle that had smashed through the Sunshine State Armory on Gall Boulevard during a burglary. Guns were stolen during the incident.

Fire crews responding to the scene backed away and let the truck burn due to ammunition exploding continuously.

The fire melted the VIN plate of the truck, but investigators used the license plate to determine the truck had been stolen from Pinellas County last week.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES