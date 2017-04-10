4 people shot at San Bernardino elementary school

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) – Multiple people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin says the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino’s police chief said that four people were shot in a classroom in what is believed to be a murder-suicide. Two students were hospitalized.

NBC San Diego is reporting that four people were shot, including a teacher and two students. The shooter was possibly “down,” according to NBC San Diego.

No further information was immediately available.

