Minnesota pub attempts record for world’s largest Bloody Mary bar

(WFLA/NBC News) — Olives, celery, hot sauce? The possibilities are endless for gourmet Bloody Mary’s.

A bar in St. Paul Minnesota, hoped to pour its way into the record books this weekend by creating the world’s largest Bloody Mary bar.

The Happy Gnome offered 60 condiments for the brunch concoctions and that would shatter the current record of 45 set at a bar in Colorado.

While it was impressive, it, unfortunately, wasn’t a world record.

The bar couldn’t afford to pay a Guinness Book of World Records representative to travel to the event. So, the buffet of Bloody Mary Fixin’s can not be in the book.

But, local customers did think the idea was a winner. The bar said it sold 400 tickets to the event in just 24 hours.

