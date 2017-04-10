Millennial Feel Good Moves

Research shows that millennials are more depressed than any other generation. It’s the result of a number of things, such as technology, political stress, concerns about safety, health care, and so on.

The American Psychological Association recently released two reports that detail many of the stress factors driving depression. Technology is one of the biggest factors to blame, and it impacts “constant checkers” the most. These are those who can’t stop checking email, social media accounts and so on, especially on days off from work. The details of the technology report can be found here: https://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/stress/2017/technology-social-media.PDF

The solution? Many experts agree that social connections, a sense of community, a support team helps reduce stress. They say:

Millennials can reduce stress and build resiliency with improved social connectedness and enhanced access to education and resources (adequate housing, access to healthcare and behavioral health services and community engagement); this assists in establishing a sense of value (I matter); a sense of purpose, sense of belonging.

Research indicates that an individual’s mental health is linked to assets in Human Capital (Technical skills development, Volunteering, Job shadowing, Practicum, Internships/Apprenticeships/Field Experiences), Social Capital (Professional networking); Cultural Capital (How to speak/behave, Current events/destinations).

Community action assists in lowering stress and improving an individual’s overall mental health – establishing a purposeful connection.

Camp Gladiator is just one of programs that provides these social connections—real social connections – not technology-oriented social media connections. CG’s mission is to positively impact the physical fitness and ultimately as many lives as possible. They believe that we all benefit the most when we are connected to something bigger than ourselves and change is a lot easier when there’s a community there to support you.

