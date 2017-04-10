Man flown to hospital after being bit by rattlesnake in Polk Co.

By Published:
Rattlesnake file photo, image from FWC

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was airlifted to a hospital after he was bitten by a five-and-a-half foot rattlesnake on Sunday.

Polk County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the River Ranch hunting grounds at 6:30 p.m.

Crews were told someone shot the snake in the midsection and the man thought it was dead, but when he picked it up, the snake bit him on his hand.

The man was airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where antivenom was administered.

“You have to be extremely careful with wildlife. Leave snake handling to the professionals,” said Battalion Chief Bobby Bohn.

