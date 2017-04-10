Hernando County wildfire burns at least 1,100 acres

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A large brush fire is still burning in Hernando County, and so far, at least 1,100 acres have gone up in smoke, officials tell News Channel 8.

The fire started over the weekend after a lightning strike in the Weekiwachee Preserve.

It was 75 percent contained as of 7:00 a.m. Monday.

At least seven bulldozers, two helicopters and numerous brush trucks from the Florida Forestry Service and Hernando County Fire Rescue Department are on scene. They’ve conducted a back-burning operation and expect to burn many more acres.

Shoal Line Boulevard has been closed from Linda Pedersen Park to the Coast Guard Auxiliary Building until further notice. Proof of residency is required to enter the area.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service say there are no homes in the path of the fire, and no structures are in immediate danger.

Flames came close to a church, but officials say it was spared.

One family was evacuated near the scene.

No one has been injured, but residents in both Hernando County and Pasco County are experiencing heavy smoke.

