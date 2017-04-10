Headlines: Wildfire burns in Hernando Co.; Gorsuch sworn in; Sheriff’s message for drug dealers

By Published:
Photo courtesy Hernando County Fire.

TODAY’S WEATHER

We’re in for a dry, sunny and warm day! See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

2 bodies found in Riverview home

Hernando County wildfire burns at least 1,100 acres

Gorsuch sworn into Supreme Court, vows to serve Constitution

Recall issued after dead bat found in salad sold at Florida Walmart

Tree falls on home in St. Pete

You Paid For It: Clearwater at crossroads with $4.5 million proposed city land purchase

See all of today’s top stories

DON’T MISS IT

Florida sheriff to heroin dealers: ‘We’re coming for you. Run!’

VIDEO: Astronauts return home from space

Competitive eaters take part in Peeps eating contest

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s