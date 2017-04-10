Free education assessments available to qualifying Hillsborough Co. families

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — It can be overwhelming for parents trying to find guidance for children who may have educational or behavioral problems.

Just getting to the root of the issue is difficult, because assessments can be extremely expensive, but free educational assessments are underway now in Hillsborough County for qualifying families.

“Parents call for a variety of different reasons so we assess for learning disabilities, behavioral or developmental concerns for their child as well as ADHA, or autism spectrum disorder,” Dr. Nicole Agresto, a licensed psychologist at Jewish Family Services in Tampa, said.

The agency is offering families of all faiths the screening after receiving a grant from Hillsborough County.

The test through a private practice can cost upwards of $2200, and because the school system is short staffed, many students struggle in the classroom waiting for screenings.

“In Hillsborough County, you have one psychologist for several schools. So a child can remain in the classroom that’s showing a need for testing for quite some time,” said Michael Barnett, the CEO of Tampa Jewish Family Services.

For families that don’t qualify for free screenings, the agency will work on a sliding scale, which would still drastically reduce the cost of the service.

“The importance of identifying exactly what’s going on is important for intervention, and knowing how to guide the family in helping them going forward,” Dr. Agresto said.

You can contact Tampa Jewish Family Services now to see if you qualify.

The agency helps 14,000 families of all faiths with financial assistance, counseling and family programming. It also runs a food bank.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES